Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $525.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.76. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

