Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lynch Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17.
About Lynch Group
