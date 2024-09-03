LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 58,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

