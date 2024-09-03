Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$37.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.64.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.60 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 117.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.79%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

