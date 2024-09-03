Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 105,932 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. 156,880 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.