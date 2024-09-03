Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 341 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.93. The company had a trading volume of 769,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

