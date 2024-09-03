Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,854. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.