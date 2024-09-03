Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,021,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Trading Up 2.0 %

GSAT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 1,831,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

