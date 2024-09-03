Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. 916,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

