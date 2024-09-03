Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. 3,027,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,957. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.