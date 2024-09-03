Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $265,296.33 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,852.39 or 1.00097779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000342 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $222,621.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

