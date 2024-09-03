Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

