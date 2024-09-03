Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 974,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

