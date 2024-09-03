Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,393,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Masimo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

