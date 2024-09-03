MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.53 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $314.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,372,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,036,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 296,502 shares of company stock worth $5,948,360. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 963,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

