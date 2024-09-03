Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 998,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

