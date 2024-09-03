Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 4,230.1% Higher

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) rose 4,230.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 79,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,258,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

About Matinas BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

