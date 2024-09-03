Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 4,230.1% Higher

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) rose 4,230.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 79,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,258,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.70.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
