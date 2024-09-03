Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.83

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 17525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0736355 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

