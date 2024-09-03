Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $146,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,184.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,014.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

