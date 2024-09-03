MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 9.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $88,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,043 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.3 %

MELI opened at $2,061.66 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,064.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,786.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,652.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,105.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.