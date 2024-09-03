Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. 1,889,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,601. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

