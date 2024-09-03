Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $15.32 million and $32,794.72 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,357,057 coins and its circulating supply is 31,233,474 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,350,569 with 31,229,301 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.51425136 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $43,086.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.