MetisDAO Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $30.61 or 0.00053047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $182.34 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.84193339 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $4,443,132.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

