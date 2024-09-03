MetisDAO Price Down 6.6% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $30.84 or 0.00053254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $183.68 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.84193339 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $4,443,132.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

