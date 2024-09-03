MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

