Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,765. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

