MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $20.64. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 80,936 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
