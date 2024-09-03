Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $415.34 and last traded at $416.54. 3,837,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,666,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.08 and a 200-day moving average of $422.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $2,879,000. NCP Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

