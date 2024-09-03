Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,707,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093,465. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $316.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

