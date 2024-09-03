Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 12.8% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $216,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after acquiring an additional 177,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 613,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 493,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

