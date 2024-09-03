Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.54. 1,154,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

