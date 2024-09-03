Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 3,512,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

