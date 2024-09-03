Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.63. 456,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,116. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

