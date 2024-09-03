Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 190,240.5% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IWM traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, hitting $215.34. 10,195,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,828,105. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

