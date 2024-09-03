MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s previous close.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,091. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,950 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

