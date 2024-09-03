Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 943,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
AVO stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.47.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
