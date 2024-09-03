Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 943,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVO stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

