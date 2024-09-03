Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 288,537 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

