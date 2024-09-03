MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.