Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Down 8%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.76 and last traded at $111.78. Approximately 132,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 904,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after buying an additional 838,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

