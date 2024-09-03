Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Trading Up 3.7%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.94. 944,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,907,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

