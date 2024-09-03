MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.27.

MDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.37. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $6,900,509 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

