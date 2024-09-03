MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.27.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.37. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $6,900,509. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.