MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $358.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.27.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $802,502.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,172,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

