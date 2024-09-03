Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92.

On Thursday, August 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $96.05 on Tuesday, reaching $838.63. 960,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $853.24 and a 200-day moving average of $763.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

