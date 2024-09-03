Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.