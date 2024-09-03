Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $448.28

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $448.28 and last traded at $447.39, with a volume of 28577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 447,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

