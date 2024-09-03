Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 14,631,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,619,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.