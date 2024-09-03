Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 0.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 14,631,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,619,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
