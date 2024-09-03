Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 0.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 14,631,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,619,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.