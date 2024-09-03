Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.49

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 1678633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.