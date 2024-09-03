National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.97

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 109648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

