Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $10,282.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007188 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,629.42 or 0.36378209 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

